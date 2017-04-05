Stong earthquake in Iran killed 2, injured 11 - VIDEO - UPDATED

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of the earthquake in the Sefidseng (Agdash) region of the Khorasan-Razavi region of Iran, 2 persons was killed and 11 wounded.

Report informs referring to the Iranian media, preparatory work was carried out in all hospitals in the southern and northern regions and in the Red Cross Society in regard with quake.

According to information, village of Sefilseng completely destroyed as a result of a natural disaster.

In five cities, including the central city of Khorasan-Rezavi Mashhad province, secondary and higher education institutions are closed.

According to the Iranian media, deputy head of the executive power of the province of Khorasan-Rezavi Mohammad Magdevari said.

According to information, a crisis center has been established in Mashhad due to the natural disaster.

It is reported that communication lines have broken down in the earthquake zone.