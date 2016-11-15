Stoltenberg: NATO and Georgia exercises meet international standards

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ Military exercises of NATO and Georgia in line with international standards.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"This (teaching - Ed.) is proportionate and fully meet international standards", Jens Stoltenberg said, answering questions from journalists in Brussels.

"NATO-Georgia 2016" exercises have started on November 10 on theNATO-Georgian Joint Training and Evaluation Centre (JTEC). They will last for 10 days. The Russian Foreign Ministry statement released on Tuesday, said that Russia sees "in this activity a serious threat to stability and peace in the region."