 Top
    Close photo mode

    State of emergency will be abolished in Turkey

    It is expected to end in mid-January

    Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey will abolish state of emergency on February 21, 2018.

    Report informs citing the CNNTürk, Emergency Operations Review Commission said.

    According to the comission, state of emergency is expected to end on January 17, 2018. However, its abolition on February 21 means that the period will not be extended.

    Notably, this state is being applied from July 15, after coup attempt on July 20, 2016.

    Last time, duration of the state of emergency was extended on October 13 for three months. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi