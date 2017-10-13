State of emergency to be extended for another three months in Turkey

© AA

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey is expected to extend the state of emergency for another three months. Report informs citing the NTV, deputy chairman of the parliamentary faction of Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Mustafa Elitaş said.

According to him, the issue of extending the state of emergency will be discussed at a meeting of the National Security Council on October 16: "The decision will be discussed in the parliament after adoption in the Cabinet”.

Notably, the state of emergency in Turkey was introduced after the coup attempt on July 15, 2016.