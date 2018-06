Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ State of emergency will be extended for another 3 months in Turkey.

Report informs citing the Haber7, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım has said.

This regime was introduced on 20 July after a coup attempt on July 15 last year.

On January 20, Grand National Assembly of Turkey hasaccepted the draft project on extension of the use of this regime for another 3 months. The term expires on April 20.