Russian State Duma ceases ties with Turkish Parliament

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russian State Duma stopped cooperation with parliament of Turkey. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, it was stated by Nikolay Levichev, Vice-speaker of the Russian Duma (lower house of parliament).

"Cooperation between Russian and Turkish parliamentarians officially terminated.However, inter-party contacts "Fair Russia" and the political forces in Turkey will be maintained", said Levichev.

According to him, the State Duma has stopped cooperation with the parliament of Turkey as with the authorities."However, Turkish parliament - they are representatives of the people and the Turkish people are not our enemies.

We do not equal them with official Ankara, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed to the Federal Assembly", the politician said.

The crisis in Russian-Turkish relations bedan on November 24 when Turkish fighter jet shot down a Russian Su-24 bomber, and one of the pilots was killed.Ankara stated that the aircraft violated the airspace of Turkey, Moscow denies that there has been a violation of boundaries.

Russia in response imposed economic sanctions against Turkey.