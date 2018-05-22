State Duma of Russia adopts law on counter-sanctions

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ The State Duma of Russia has adopted the law "On measures to react (counter) unfriendly activities of the United States of America and (or) other foreign countries". Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, it will come into force from the date of its official publication.

The document, initiated by a group of deputies headed by Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, allows the possibility of introducing counter-sanctions in response to unfriendly actions against the US and other countries that supported anti-Russian sanctions.

The government, by the decision of the president, is given the right to introduce various measures, but they should not be applied to vital goods, analogues of which are not produced in Russia and other countries, as well as in respect of goods imported by citizens for personal use.

Counter-sanctions may be applied against US and other foreign states that commit unfriendly acts against the Russian Federation, Russian individuals and legal entities. Response measures can also be imposed against organizations under the jurisdiction of unfriendly countries, officials and citizens of these countries involved in sanctions against Russia.