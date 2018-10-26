State Duma deputy: There is a lot of populism in Nikol Pashinyan's actions, which causes concern in Russia

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The situation in Armenia leads to instability, it is unpredictable," First Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption of the State Duma of Russia Dmitry Saveliev told journalists, Report informs.

"We do not know what to expect from Armenia today. The situation in the country is more and more like political chaos."

The Russian deputy pointed out that Nikol Pashinyan appointed people "oriented to the West" to key positions in the Armenian government, "as a result, the situation in the country is very similar to the prevalence of the Western trend."

"I believe that this bleeding Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be resolved exclusively by peaceful means, but at the same time we understand that Pashinyan has a lot of populism in his actions and words, which causes concern in Russia," Saveliev said.