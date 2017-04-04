St.Petersburg metro blast suspect named

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ The person suspected in commitment of terrorist attack in St. Petersburg metro has been disclosed.

Report informs referring to Habertürk, this person is 1995 Kyrgyzstan born Akbarzhon Jalilov.

According to the agency, he is a Russian citizen.

Spokesman of State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyz Republic Rahat Sulaimanov told Russian TASS, they determined that the terror suspect was born in Kyrgyzstan: “But he received Russian citizenship a short before”.

Notably, 11 people were killed and at least 50 injured in twin blast committed in Saint Petersburg subway on April 3.