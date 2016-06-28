Speaker of Upper House of Russian parliament comments on Erdoğan's letter

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Turkish president's letter may facilitate thaw in Russia-Turkey relations."

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, Speaker of Upper House of Russian parliament Valentina Matvienko said commenting on a letter sent by the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the Russian president Vladimir Putin.

"It is a pity that the apology came rather late, but, as they say, better late than never", she said.

"Nevertheless, this letter may become basis for a thaw [in bilateral relations] and gradual restoration of Russian-Turkish ties", V.Matvienko added.

Speaker said that Vladimir Putin is a friend of the Turkish people.

Notably, Russian president has received a letter from his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressing readiness to resolve bilateral crisis caused by the downing of a Russian combat plane by the Turkish fighter jet last year.

Erdoğan said that Turkey "shares the pain of the downed Su-24 pilot's death with his family" and "sees it as Turkey's pain".

"Turkey is ready to take all steps required to "relieve the pain and severity of damage" to the deceased Su-24 pilot's family", Erdoğan wrote in his letter to the Russian leader.