    Speaker of State Duma: Russia may leave Council of Europe

    Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russia may leave the composition of the countries-participants of the Council of Europe. Report informs that the speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin said on TV channel "Russia 1".

    "We can say that if it continues in such way, then, of course, we do not rule out exclusion his structure," Volodin said.

    Earlier, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjørn Jagland announced the possible exclusion of Russia from the Council of Europe in June 2019, if the country does not resume payment of contributions to the budget of the organization.

