    Speaker of Kyrgyz parliament declares his resignation

    Chynybai Tursunbekov: I must also leave

    Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ Speaker of the Kyrgyzstan parliament Chynybai Tursunbekov has announced his retirement, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

    "All my activities were based on the principles of legality. To reduce the temperature that has risen in the presidential election, I must also leave”, Tursunbekov said at the parliament session.

    On October 15, presidential election took place in Kyrgyzstan. During the voting, candidate from the ruling party Sooronbay Jeenbekov has won.

