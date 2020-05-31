So-called "Armenian genocide" memorial in US vandalized

The protestors rallying against the killing of an unarmed African-American George Floyd in police custody desecrated the monument to the so-called "Armenian genocide" at the US's Colorado Capitol.

The protestors spray-painted graffiti and slogans on the memorial.

The monument was erected in 2015 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the so-called "Armenian genocide."

The protesters were enraged by the death of George Floyd after a white police officer knelt on his neck while he was in custody, allegedly killing him. CNN reported that the officer had 18 prior complaints filed against him with the Minneapolis Police Department's Internal Affairs.