 Top
    Close photo mode

    Snowfall in Moscow hits a 100-year record

    Mlitary servicemen deployed in major cleanup© RIA

    Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ On Sunday in Moscow, capital of Russia, a record snowfall was observed over a hundred years. Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, deputy mayor of Moscow Petr Biryukov told reporters.

    The strongest snowfall and icy rain hit the region on February 3-4.

    According to authorities, because of the unrest weather one person has died, some people were injured.

    Military servicemen deployed in major snow cleanup. Authorities recommend avoiding long walking trips around the city and its outskirts as well as planning safe travel routes in advance to avoid possible risk.

    According to forecasts, snowfall in Moscow is expected to ease off today.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi