Snowfall in Moscow hits a 100-year record

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ On Sunday in Moscow, capital of Russia, a record snowfall was observed over a hundred years. Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, deputy mayor of Moscow Petr Biryukov told reporters.

The strongest snowfall and icy rain hit the region on February 3-4.

According to authorities, because of the unrest weather one person has died, some people were injured.

Military servicemen deployed in major snow cleanup. Authorities recommend avoiding long walking trips around the city and its outskirts as well as planning safe travel routes in advance to avoid possible risk.

According to forecasts, snowfall in Moscow is expected to ease off today.