Smugglers of $ 26 mln enriched aluminium detained in Turkey

Baku. 8 March. A total of 10 kg enriched aluminum was found and seized in the Turkish city of Diyarbakır.

Report informs referring to Ahaber, the operation was carried out by Batman Intelligence Department.

As a result of the operation, three persons were detained.

According to the investigation results, it was revealed that the enriched aluminium is used in nuclear industry for preparation of warheads.

It was also determined that the smugglers are members of international network linked to PKK terrorist group.

It nearly makes 100 million TRY (26 million 317 thousand 648 USD).