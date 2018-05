Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ Board of Directors of Nobel Foundation made a decision to increase the size of Nobel Prize in 2017 by 1 million Swedish kronas (SEK), making the size of prize 9 million SEK.

Report informs, website of the foundation stated.

The size of prize till 2011 amounted to 10 million SEK, but later it was cut to 8 mln.

Announcement of 2017 Nobel prize laureates will start from October 2.