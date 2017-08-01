 Top
    Close photo mode

    Six wounded in funeral shooting in Armenia

    Increased security measures have been taken around the hospital

    Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ 6 people were wounded in funeral as a result of shooting in Armenian village of Shamiram in Armenia.

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, director of the medical center Arthur Ovanisyan said.

    According to him, 3 of the injured are in serious condition.

    Increased security measures have been taken around the hospital where the wounded are being treated

    Earlier it was reported that, three people were killed and 6 were wounded as a result of shooting.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi