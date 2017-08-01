Six wounded in funeral shooting in Armenia

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ 6 people were wounded in funeral as a result of shooting in Armenian village of Shamiram in Armenia.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, director of the medical center Arthur Ovanisyan said.

According to him, 3 of the injured are in serious condition.

Increased security measures have been taken around the hospital where the wounded are being treated

Earlier it was reported that, three people were killed and 6 were wounded as a result of shooting.