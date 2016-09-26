Six soldiers killed, many wounded in PKK attack in Turkey

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Six soldiers were killed and many wounded in an attack conducted by PKK terrorists to a checkpoint erected near the prison located on Şırnak - Van road in Uludere district of southeastern Şırnak province.
Report informs referring to the Haber7, the attack, in which automatic rifles and rocket-propelled grenade launchers were used, started around 11:00 p.m. local time, and clashes were reported have resumed since then.
The ambulances were brought to the scene.
The operations to neutralize the terrorists have been launched.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author
