    Six soldiers killed, many wounded in PKK attack in Turkey

    The operations to neutralize the terrorists have been launched

    Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Six soldiers were killed and many wounded in an attack conducted by PKK terrorists to a checkpoint erected near the prison located on Şırnak - Van road in Uludere district of southeastern Şırnak province.

    Report informs referring to the Haber7, the attack, in which automatic rifles and rocket-propelled grenade launchers were used, started around 11:00 p.m. local time, and clashes were reported have resumed since then.

    The ambulances were brought to the scene. 

    The operations to neutralize the terrorists have been launched. 

