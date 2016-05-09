 Top
    Six policemen wounded after militants attacked checkpoint in Grozny

    None of the policemen was killed

    Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ Six policemen were wounded and three of them were in a grave condition after militants attacked a checkpoint in the capital of Chechnya, Report informs, press office of the Chechen Republic’s Interior Ministry reported Interfax on Monday.

    "Today, police at checkpoint 138 on the outskirts of Grozny prevented a raid of two armed people with grenades and explosives into the city," the press office said.

    Press officer said that none of the policemen was killed.

