Six police officers injured in PKK attack in Turkey’s east

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Six police officers were wounded on June 14 in an outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) attack in the Gevaş district of the eastern province of Van.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, PKK militants detonated a hand-made explosive placed on a motorway with a remote control set during the passing of an armored police vehicle at around 5 p.m.

Six police officers were wounded in the attack, with two of them reported to be in a critical condition.

A wide-scale operation has begun in the region to apprehend the PKK militants responsible for the attack.