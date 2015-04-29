Situation in Ukraine discussed at III Global Forum in Baku

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ Situation in Ukraine, as well as the prospects for recovery from the Ukrainian crisis discussed at the III Global Forum of open societies held in Baku.Report informs, three former presidents of Ukraine attended the discussion.

Polish President Aleksander Kwasniewski (1995-2005) as panel mediator noted the importance of resolving Ukrainian conflict, both for the Ukraine and Europe as a whole.He pointed out that the next two years will be crucial for Ukraine's future.

The first president of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk (1991-1994) recalled the Belavezha Accords, after which Ukraine sought and still seeks ways of its development.

"In a situation where there is a disguised aggression of Russia against Ukraine, Kiev cannot solve many problems", L.Kravchuk said, noting the differences in the views of residents of the regions of Ukraine in some places reaching the atmosphere of confrontation.

"Unfortunately, the national policies that respond to the interests of the whole country, we could not work out", admitted the former Ukrainian leader.

"Moscow has openly stated that Ukraine should be in the system of Russian relations.We also do not find support from Europe, as well as real help in the general population", said L.Kravchuk. According to him, the future development of the country depends on many conditions.

In turn, the former president of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma (1994-2005) drew attention to the point of confrontation in the east.

"Even in the worst nightmare I could not imagine that Ukraine would have fought with Ukraine". What happens next, nobody knows.What steps will take Putin and Russia tomorrow - we do not know "- said Kuchma, pointing out that Moscow will try every effort to prevent the process of exit of Kiev from the sphere of influence.

According to him, not the miners and peasants fight against the Ukrainian army but professional military army.At the same time, Kuchma noted the lack of real support to Kiev from the international community."Ukraine - it is an outpost of Europe. We defend the interests of Europe.We would also like Russia to hear us.Who is responsible for failure to comply with agreements reached in Minsk?Points of agreement that would lead to peace are not fulfilled. Where is the role of the European leaders? ", said the ex-president of Ukraine.

Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko (2005-2010) drew attention to the events that occurred after the "Orange Revolution".

"Moscow wants to present the conflict in the east of Ukraine as a civil war.Confrontation between Bandera with Ukraine's Russian-speaking inhabitants.It is not an internal war", V.Yushchenko said.

"Today we have a site with a new iron curtain, which runs along the Baltic and Ukraine. The conflict in the east of the country - is a problem not only in Kiev.The bell tolls for all of us.Kiev should know the exact answer you with us or against us", said V.Yushchenko.