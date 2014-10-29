​Shoygu: Russia to develop its military base in Armenia

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russia will actively pursue developing its military bases abroad. Report informs citing RIA Novosti, this was stated by the Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu.

"We continue to develop our military bases abroad: in Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia. In general, we actively develop them," Shoygu said, speaking at a meeting of the Public Council under the Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation.

The Minister also stressed that, recently the Russian squadron began keeping combat alert and trainings in Belarus.