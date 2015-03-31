 Top
    Shooting takes place in Yerevan

    As a result, 36-year-old Vardan Karapetyan was shot in the abdomen

    Baku.31 March. REPORT.AZ/ The shooting occurred on the streets of Carbax in Yerevan. Report informs referring to Armenian media, the police issued a statement.

    According to the report, the shooting occurred among the representatives of the criminal world. As a result, 36-year-old Vardan Karapetyan was shot in the abdomen. He was hospitalized.

    V.Karapetyan is considered to be one of close men of the well-known Armenian criminal who was killed recently.

