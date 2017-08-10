Shooting in Kiev injuries three persons

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ Two unknown people opened fire from a traumatic weapon, injuring three people in Vokzalnaya Square, Kiev on August 10 morning.

Report informs citing Ukrainian media, says the Communications Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kiev.

The injured were hospitalized with injuries to feet and hands. The attackers fled.

Police squads of patrol, investigative group to the regional and main offices of police are on the scene. The circumstances of the incident are being clarified.