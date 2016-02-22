Shoigu meets with Iranian president Rouhani

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Russian defense chief has communicated a special message from President Vladimir Putin to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Report informs referring to the Russian media.

At a meeting on Sunday in Tehran, Sergei Shoigu also presented a report on the latest developments concerning regional stability and ongoing talks on the cessation of hostilities in Syria.

Rouhani detailed the Islamic Republic’s stance on the situation in Syria and potential resolution of the conflict in the Arab country.

The crisis in Syria can only be solved through political negotiation and respect for the rights of the country’s government and people, who are those taking the final decision regarding its future, he said.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011.