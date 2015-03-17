Shoigu: Divisions of friendly countries invited to the Victory Parade

Baku. 17 March. REPORT. AZ / Russia invited 16 military units from friendly countries to take part in the Victory Parade on Red Square. Nine countries already confirmed their participation, two refused. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it was said by the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

'16 military units from friendly countries and the anti-Hitler coalition were invited to participate in the military parade.Nine of them have confirmed their participation, two states have refused and we are waiting for an answer from five countries', S.Shoigu said.

The Minister added that as guests at the Defense Ministry on May 9 celebrations in Moscow planned to invite 26 foreign heads of military departments, units of which will take part in the parade on Red Square, as well as partner countries on military and military-technical cooperation.