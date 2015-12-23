​Shoigu: Council of CIS Defense Ministers approved draft concept of aerospace defense

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Moscow played a host to a meeting of the Council of CIS Defense Ministers.

Report informs citing the Russian media, the meeting approved documents and projects.

According to Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, the approaches to develop a draft agreement on a joint communication system of the armed forces of the CIS states were adopted. "The draft Concept of aerospace defense, as well as conceptual, organizational and technical and legal approaches to the drafting of an agreement on joint (combined) communication system, the armed forces of the CIS were approved", said Sergei Shoigu.

Defense Minister of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov also attended the meeting.