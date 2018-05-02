Several ministry buildings blocked in Yerevan

© Sputnik

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Residents of Yerevan blocked entrances to the buildings of the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Education of Armenia with their cars, Report informs citing the Interfax.

It is noted that, the well-known Armenian lawyer Nikolai Baghdasaryan is among those who blocked the entrances to the Ministry of Justice.

"Our action is peaceful", - he said.

Notably, the Armenian protest movement leader and Elk parliamentary faction head Nikol Pashinyan urged his supporters to announce a strike in the morning and block all roads.

Protesters have already blocked the highway from Yerevan to the international airport, as well as a number of central streets. At the moment, the traffic movement in the capital restricted, metro have been disrupted.