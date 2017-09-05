Several injured in Russia school shooting - VIDEO

© РИА Новости / Виталий Белоусов

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Teenager opened fire in Ivanteevka school near Moscow region.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

There are people injured. A teenager who opened fire is currently detained.

"The incident occurred around 10:00. The teenager had a pneumatic rifle and hammer. During the tenth grade class, he entered the room and attacked his teacher and class teacher with a hammer. The children were frightened by what was happening and began to jump out of the windows; two of them have bruises, one’s leg has broken ", - source in law enforcement agencies said.

At present, schoolchildren and teachers left the building, they were taken to the sports ground of the school.