    Several injured in Russia school shooting - VIDEO

    Teenager who opened fire was detained© РИА Новости / Виталий Белоусов

    Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Teenager opened fire in Ivanteevka school near Moscow region.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

    There are people injured. A teenager who opened fire is currently detained.

    "The incident occurred around 10:00. The teenager had a pneumatic rifle and hammer. During the tenth grade class, he entered the room and attacked his teacher and class teacher with a hammer. The children were frightened by what was happening and began to jump out of the windows; two of them have bruises, one’s leg has broken ", - source in law enforcement agencies said.

    At present, schoolchildren and teachers left the building, they were taken to the sports ground of the school.

