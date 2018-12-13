Seven killed, 46 injured in train crash in Turkey - VIDEO - UPDATED - 2

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ The death toll in the Ankara-Konya express train-locomotive collision has reached 7 people. 46 people were wounded.

Report informs citing Haber7 that three of those injured are in critical condition. One of them is the operator of the express train and the rest are passengers.

***10:40

"4 people were killed, 43 were injured as a result of the collision of the Ankara-Konya high-speed passenger train with a locomotive (motor-car)," Ankara Governor Vasip Sahin said.

Report informs citing the Hurriyet that, according to him, the high-speed train collided with the locomotive following the same route.

*** 09:35

Several people have been injured after a high-speed train crashed into an overpass in the capital Ankara.

Report informs that Anadolu Agency says two cars of the high-speed train derailed in the accident. The train was on route from Ankara to the central Turkish city of Konya.

The wounded were hospitalized in the region.

The cause of the accident is not immediately known.