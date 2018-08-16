 Top
    Serzh Sargsyan summoned for questioning

    Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ Former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has been summoned for questioning. Report informs citing the Interfax, Special Investigative Service (SIS) Chief Sasun Khachatryan said.

    According to him, the former president will be interrogated as part of a criminal investigation into the incidents in Yerevan following the 2008 presidential election. S. Khachatryan noted that at present, the Special Investigation Service determines when and what questions will be given to S. Sargsyan.

    Notably, on March 1, 2008, police and army in Armenia resorted to violence against peaceful demonstrators. As a result, 10 people were killed and 250 were wounded. Former president Robert Kocharyan has transferred power to Serzh Sargsyan in those elections.

