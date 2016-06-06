Serzh Sargsyan appoints new secretary of Security Council of Armenia

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree on Monday appointing Armen Gevorgyan Secretary of Armenian National Security Council, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Post of Armenian National Security Council became vacant in April 2014, when Artur Baghdasaryan left.

"Armen Gevorgyan has enough experience to properly perform the difficult duties of the Secretary of National Security Council", the press service quoted Sargsyan.

Gevorgyan worked in the Armenian State control system from 1997 to 2014, he worked as an assistant prime minister, assistant to the president, the first assistant to the president, the head of the presidential administration, the National Security Council Secretary, Minister of Territorial Administration and Deputy Prime Minister.