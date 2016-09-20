 Top
    Close photo mode

    Serzh Sargsyan appoints new ministers

    Armenia's new financial, transport and communications, agriculture and energy ministers appointed

    Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has made first appointments at the government.

    Report informs citing the Armenian media.

    According to the president's decrees, Deputy PM Vache Gabrielyan appointed a minister of international economic integration and reforms, David Harutyunyan as a minister-head of the government administration.

    Vardan Aramyan will serve as a new minister of finance, Vahan Martirosyan minister transport and communications, Ignati Arakelyan minister of agriculture, Ashot Manukyan minister of energy and natural resources.

    Aleksan Harutyunyan was appointed deputy head of the presidential administration. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi