Serzh Sargsyan appoints Armenia's new prime minister

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ Karen Karapetyan was appointed a new prime minister of Armenia.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, on September 13, president Serzh Sargsyan has signed a relevant decree.

Notably, Karen Karapetyan was born in August 13, 1963 in Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan. In 1980-1985 he had graduated from the faculty of applied mathematics in Yerevan university. He is a doctor of economic sciences. In 1996-1998, he has worked as an assistant of director of Armenergo. In 1998-2001, he worked as a director of Armenergo and at the same time was as a Deputy Minister of Energy. He has worked as a head director of ArmRosgasprom (currently Qazprom-Armenia) in 2001-2010. From December, 2010 to October, 2011 he worked as a Yerevan mayor. Since December, 2011 he is the first deputy president of Gasprombank.

Notably, on September 8, Armenian prime minister Hovik Abramyan resigned. Since April 13, 2014 he had worked as a premier of Armenia. He replaced Tigran Sargsyan in this post.