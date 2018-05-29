Serviceman of Armenian Army dead in traffic accident

Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ 28-year-old Armenian serviceman, Narek Chagaryan has died in traffic accident in Gegharkunik province.

Report informs citing the Armenian press, the accident has occurred on May 29 at night.

Narek Chagaryan lost control of the car while driving and in the result, accident occurred. The car turned over hitting the ground hillocks. The serviceman died at accident place.

N. Chagaryan’s body was handed over to the military police of the Defense Ministry of Armenia. He carried out military service in one of local military units.

Gegharkunik province Investigation Committee has launched a criminal case on the incident.