Serious staff changes expected in Armenian government

Serous staff changes are expected in the executive structures of the Armenian government in June-July this year, Report informs citing the Irates newpaper.

It was noted that currently, a few mates of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are represented in his team: "New staff of the government is selected. This will ultimately lead to changes in the executive structure, first of all, among top government officials. "

According to the newspaper, this change can also concern Yerevan mayor Hayk Marutyan.

"The head of the Cabinet of Ministers will sacrifice Marutyan to calm down the disappointed residents of Yerevan. It is yet unclear whose name will be proposed by the ruling My Step bloc," the article said.