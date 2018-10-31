Sergey Lavrov: Russia is under intense pressure

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/43cdaf6d97910e53773a301868256f23/75ea53ec-337f-483e-bc2e-125b8c7808ab_292.jpg

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ "It's no secret that Russia is under intense pressure," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti that the minister spoke at the World Congress of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on October 31, in Moscow.

"Various means from economic sanctions to expanding military activity on our borders are applied. Anti-Russian information campaign has become unprecedented," he said.