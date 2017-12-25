Sergei Lavrov offers to hold general Islamic conference

© Report

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ / "It's time to hold general Islamic conference that will announce union of all Muslims and facilitate reconciliation between Iran and Saudi Arabia".

Report informs, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told the Russia Today.

According to him, it would be better to solve the problems in the Muslim world through confessional equality within the framework of general Islamic solidarity.

Lavrov emphasized that Russia supports establishing a dialogue between the two countries and considering the issues of two countries' interests: "The question is about two major countries in the region - it is impossible that they have no common interests in the region. They just have to adjust the rules of the game. We are ready to provide assistance".