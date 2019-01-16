Serbia foils attempted Putin assassination

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Serbian police have detained a 21-year-old Armin Alibashich, Report informs citing foreign media.
He is suspected of preparing a terrorist attack during the President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Belgrade scheduled for January 17.
According to Rossiyskaya Gazeta, the suspect was stopped on January 14 by a police patrol, who had spotted a backpack that had a precision rifle inside it. The police and the Serbian Information Security Agency searched his apartment and revealed an arsenal of weapons and all the components for an explosive device.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author