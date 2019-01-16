Serbia foils attempted Putin assassination

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Klimentyev https://report.az/storage/news/158220ac5b2604521c5d6f5db336d38d/47c47a3e-7af3-4692-84ce-96c307604910_292.jpg

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Serbian police have detained a 21-year-old Armin Alibashich, Report informs citing foreign media.

He is suspected of preparing a terrorist attack during the President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Belgrade scheduled for January 17.

According to Rossiyskaya Gazeta, the suspect was stopped on January 14 by a police patrol, who had spotted a backpack that had a precision rifle inside it. The police and the Serbian Information Security Agency searched his apartment and revealed an arsenal of weapons and all the components for an explosive device.