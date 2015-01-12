Sepulcher destroyed in Derbent restored

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ Sepulcher of Sayyid Mir-Gafar destroyed in Derbent. Report informs referring to the "Caucasian Knot" Agency, the police launched an investigation into the fact of the destruction of the historical monument.

Tomb of Sayyid Mir-Gafar is at Shihsalah cemetery of Derbent region. It was destroyed on January 6. Dagestani authorities intervened after the protests of local Azerbaijanis.None of the groups in Dagestan has claimed responsibility for the destruction of the tomb.

In connection with the protests of the last days of the Press and Information Administration and the head of Dagestan government issued an official statement regarding the frequent attempts to introduce distrust in traditional brotherly relations between the peoples of Dagestan and Azerbaijan.

We are sincerely interested in the development of economic and cultural relations with fraternal Azerbaijan, to which we orient and traditionally good relations between Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev, our presidents and leaders of our people, statement declares.