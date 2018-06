Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ A senior Iranian cleric said on Friday that if Israel acts “foolishly”, Tel Aviv and Haifa would be destroyed. Report informs citing the Reuters.

“We will expand our missile capabilities despite western pressure (to curb it) .... to let Israel know that if it acts foolishly, Tel Aviv and Haifa will be totally destroyed,” Ahmad Khatami said during Friday prayers at Tehran University.