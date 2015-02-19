​Senate of Kazakhstan supports holding of pre-scheduled presidential elections

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ Deputies of Senat (upper house) of the Parliament of Kazakhstan asked President Nursultan Nazarbayev to consider appointment of pre-scheduled presidential elections, Report informs citing Kazakh media.

At today's plenary session, the Head of Senate Kasym Jomart Tokayev delivered a message in which the Senate fully supported the initiative of the People Assembly of Kazakhstan and asked the President to consider this matter.

The appeal was supported by 41 deputies of the Senate, one senator voted against.