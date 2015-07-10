 Top
    Senate adopts U.S. aid priorities for Nagorno Karabakh

    The Senate Appropriations Committee adopted the Fiscal Year (FY) 2016 appropriations bill

    Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Senate Appropriations Committee adopted the Fiscal Year (FY) 2016 State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs (SFOPS) appropriations bill, which covers U.S. economic, humanitarian, and military assistance.

    Report informs referring to Armenian media, the committee will aid the military funding to Armenia and Azerbaijan $1.7 million in Foreign Military Financing (FMF) and $600,000 in International Military Education Training (IMET).

    In terms of non-military assistance, the committee recommended $8.8 million for Azerbaijan, $20.1 million for Armenia.

    The committee report also highlighted Nagorno Karabakh, the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which occupied by Armenia, for allocation as a U.S. aid priority in amounts consistent with prior years.

