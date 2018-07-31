Secretary General of Society of Islamic Revolution: "General Director of Bank should be brought to justice"

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Senior officials of the Iranian Central Bank, especially former bank director Valiollah Seif, are the main suspicious persons responsible for the weakening of the national currency and provocative actions."

Report informs citing the Iranian press, Secretary General of Society of Devotees of the Islamic Revolution, Parviz Sorouri told.

He has asked for the involvement to the justice of the former director of the Central Bank, Valiollah Seifi and other responsible officials of the bank.

P.Sorouri said that recent events related to devaluation of the Iranian currency is the responsibility of the director and the bank's senior officials.

Secretary General criticized the government of Iran's President Hassan Rouhani: "This approach to the solution of the existing problem will further aggravate status quo. Because those who bear responsibility in the country are not punished, but on the contrary, they are appointed to higher positions. "

It was stated that Valiollah Seifi is a candidate for the post of minister in the government. Therefore, Parviz Sorouri criticized the government and demanded that the leadership of the bank should brought to justice.

Valiollah Seifi had been director of the Central Bank since August 2013, when Hassan Rouhani was the President. Last week, during the change in the Cabinet of Ministers of Iran, he replaced Abdul Hamid Hassan.

Notably,that at the beginning of 2018 one US dollar was 43 thousand Iranian rials, and this figure is now 120 thousand rials.