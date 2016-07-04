Secretary General: NATO can and will provide support to allies

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ "The stability of our allies increases our safety, so NATO can and will support them."

Report informs, it was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference on the forthcoming Warsaw summit of the North Atlantic Alliance, July 8-9.

According to him, the summit will discuss prospects of development of cooperation within the organization, relationship with Russia, a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine, NATO-Georgia Commission.

The Secretary General said that NATO is going to continue assistance to Afghanistan in the Resolute Support mission, as well as funding under the mission until 2020.

Jens Stoltenberg said that the Warsaw summit will also discuss the issue of support for strengthening Georgia's and Moldova's defense potential, that they would not put under pressure, and they can launch reforms.