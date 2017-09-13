Second Eastern Partnership media conference starts in Kyiv

© Report

Kyiv. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ The second media conference of the Eastern Partnership has today started in Kyiv.

Report informs, the event with participation of representatives from mass media of six countries participating in the Eastern Partnership program (Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia, Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus) is taking place before the next Eastern Partnership summit to be held in Brussels in November.

The meeting participants will discuss situation with the media in the region, the role of social media, the role of independent media in the protection of universal values.

Representatives of the European Commission, the EU mission in Ukraine, the head of the Estonian Foreign Ministry Sven Mikser, former OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Dunja Mijatović and others take part at the opening of the conference.

Opening the event, the European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Policy, Johannes Khan, in his video message to the participants noted importance of strong and independent media for society and democracy. J. Khan stressed that the EU remains committed to supporting independent media, expressed hope for a fruitful discussion, mentioning that it is taking place before the next Eastern Partnership summit.

Further discussions will continue in the framework of plenary sessions.

The correspondent of Report News Agency also takes part in the event.