Scuffle breaks out between 160 servicemen in Russia, 14 wounded

© Ura.news

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ An encounter broke out in Sverdlovsk county of the Russian Federation between a group of 60 soldiers from Tuva and hundreds of servicemen from the local garrison; 14 people received knife wounds.

Report informs citing URA.ru, the mass scuffle took place at the 473rd county education center for the preparation of junior specialists in Yelan of Sverdlovsk country.

According to information, three months ago, approximately 60 contractors were sent here to go through a survival course. On the eve of their departure, soldiers bought some alcohol to mark the end of the studies. After drinking, they remembered some offenses they had seen from the locals. Armed with knives, they attacked the barrack: 60 Tuvans opposed to a hundred fighters of Yelan garrison.

A big working group of senior officers of the Central Military County Center under the guidance of Deputy Commander, general-lieutenant Hasan Kaloyev arrived in Yelan Education to investigate the circumstances and reasons of the mass scuffle.

It was earlier reported that Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu would arrive in Sverdlovsk county with inspection,

Notably, Sergey Shoygu is originally from Tuva. His father is Tuvan, mother is Russian.