Scientist: Tremors will continue in Iran

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ The shocks in the area of the earthquake in Iran will continue for another two weeks.

Report informs citing the Sputnik, said Victor Bokov, scientist-geophysicist , head of the laboratory at the International center of geophysical forecasting.

"Iran is seismically active region and earthquakes occur there quite often, but in the region where the earthquake occurred the day before, there have not been such strong earthquakes since 1900, and therefore it happened unexpectedly”, Bokov said.

According to him, strong earthquakes in this region occurred usually in north or west however, such a strong earthquakes have not happened in this region yet.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.3 occurred the day before on the border of Iran and Iraq. The hearth of the earthquake lay at a depth of 10 kilometers. According to the latest data, at least 339 people were killed, over 5,000 were injured.