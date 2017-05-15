Schedule of Turkish president’s visit to US named

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Program of US visit of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been announced.

Report informs referring to Turkish media, in morning hours of May 15 personal airplane “CAN” of Turkish president took off from Beijing, China to head to United States.

Erdoğan will hold a rally in front of White House a day before his meeting with Donald Trump. At this event he will express his first messages on topics of the meeting with American leader.

Turkish president in Washington will meet with businessmen and members of Turkish-American community.

President’s wife Emine Erdoğan, Jusitice Minister Bekir Bozdağ, Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoğlu, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekçi, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Berat Albayrak and Defense Minister Fikri Işık will accompany Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during the visit.