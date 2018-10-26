Saudi prosecutor general to travel to Turkey over Khashoggi's murder

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Saudi Arabian prosecutor general is to travel to Turkey on Sunday (October 28 - REPORT)," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Report informs that Erdogan was speaking at an expanded meeting of the chairmen of provincial organizations of the Justice and Development Party while commenting on the criminal case over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

"Who ordered 18 people to come to Turkey? The Saudi official will reveal the names of culprits in Khashoggi's murder. We have lots of evidences at hand and we will disclose them when time is right. They said they detained 18 people. I told them, 'if you cannot make them speak, as the crime was perpetrated in Istanbul, deliver those people to us and we will try them'," he said.

Notably, Jamal Khashoggi was killed on October 2 in the building of the Saudi Consulate General in Istanbul. By staging a scene with Khashoggi's double who wore the journalist's clothes and eyeglasses and left the Consulate building, Saudi Arabia intended to persuade the international community that the killed journalist left the diplomatic mission. By this way, they planned to condemn Turkey for the Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke on this issue at the meeting of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) parliamentary faction on October 23.

CIA Director Gina Haspel was in Turkey on October 23 to help investigate the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. She held a series of meetings on the murder of journalist.